ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a second-set slipup to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals on Thursday, beating Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4.
In her first match since reaching a career-high ranking of No. 10 on Monday, the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second before winning four games in a row.
Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2.
Sabalenka defeated Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 this month on her way to winning the Shenzhen Open title.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Reign FC announces immediate move to Tacoma, dropping Seattle from name
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- Washington Huskies find themselves in a zone that has taken them to top of Pac-12 | Larry Stone
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
- KeyArena renovation group seeks to defer at least $80 million in Washington state sales tax payments
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports