FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 18 points off the bench to lift San Francisco to a 91-69 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Jimbo Lull had 14 points for San Francisco (9-2), Jordan Ratinho scored 13 and Jamaree Bouyea had 11 points and six assists.

Austen Awosika had 14 points for the Titans (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Wayne Arnold also scored 14 and Tory San Antonio 11.

San Francisco plays Stanford on the road on Tuesday. Cal State Fullerton plays Loyola Marymount on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com