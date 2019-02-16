WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Dzingel scored at 3:44 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Mark Stone, Rudolfs Balcers and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals, and Stone and Dzingel each had one assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 23 shots to help the Senators improve to 3-7-0 in their last 10.

Tyler Myers scored twice and Brandon Tanev added a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. They each scored a short-handed goal. Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves, a week after he was in goal in Ottawa in Winnipeg’s 5-2 loss.

Myers scored his second goal, and seventh of the season, through traffic at 14:01 of the third to tie it at 3. Nilsson made a pad save on Blake Wheeler with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

NOTES: Stone’s goal drew some cheers. The Winnipegger has been in trade rumors with the Jets. … Winnipeg was without defensemen Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body).

UP NEXT

Senators: At Chicago on Monday night.

Jets: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

