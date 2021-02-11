EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Tyia Singleton scored a career-high 17 points, Tekia Mack had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers won its second straight following an eight-game break, topping No. 21 Northwestern 70-54 on Thursday.

Neither team had a lead of more than seven points until Rutgers’ 12-1 run over the final 3:21. Mack and Diamond Johnson each made a basket during the run and the rest of the scoring came from the free-throw line. The Scarlet Knights hit 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth compared to Northwestern’s 11 makes overall.

Arella Guirantes scored 15 points with five assists and Johnson had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Rutgers (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten). The Scarlet Knights entered winless in four road games against Northwestern.

Jordan Hamilton scored 13 points, and Sydney Wood and Paige Mott each had 12 for Northwestern (11-5, 9-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

After a 35-day layoff, Rutgers returned to the court last Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3 and picked up 78-62 win over Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights are scheduled to play at Purdue on Sunday when Northwestern is at No. 12 Ohio State.

