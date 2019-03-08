INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stasha Carey had 17 points and nine rebounds to help third-seeded Rutgers beat 11th-seeded Purdue 64-49 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday night.

The Scarlet Knights (22-8) will face second-seeded and 10th-ranked Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday night.

Rutgers opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run to pull away to a 59-42 lead with 4:24 left. The Boilermakers (19-15) scored five straight points to cut the deficit to 12 but did not get closer.

Arella Guirantes added 15 points and Victoria Harris grabbed 14 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Tamara Farquhar had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Karissa McLaughlin scored 11 points and Ae’Rianna Harris added 10 points and nine rebounds for Purdue.

The Boilermakers missed their first nine shots of the fourth quarter and finished just 27 percent (15 of 56) from the field and 17 percent (4 of 23) from 3-point range.