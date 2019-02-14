MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov says the country is interested in hosting the Olympics in 2032 or 2036, even as it still faces the fallout from years of doping scandals.

Kolobkov tells state news agency Tass that “it’s very interesting for us in principle and we need to look at it more.”

Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, when the World Anti-Doping Agency alleges there was a government-backed program to dope Russian athletes and falsify their drug test results by swapping dirty samples for clean urine. The Russian government denies the allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said Sochi, St. Petersburg and Kazan could all host future editions of the summer Olympic Games.

___

