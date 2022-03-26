KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored the decisive goal as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 win Saturday over Real Salt Lake.

Russell’s game-winner came in the 81st minute to secure the win for Sporting KC (2-3-0).

RSL (3-1-1) outshot Sporting KC 12-8, with zero shots on goal to five for Sporting KC.

Zac MacMath saved four of the five shots he faced for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. Sporting KC visits the Vancouver Whitecaps and RSL visits the Colorado Rapids.

