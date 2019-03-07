LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cedric Russell had a career-high 34 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-72 on Thursday night.

Russell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line.

P.J. Hardy had 15 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (18-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Marcus Stroman added eight assists.

Nikola Maric had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (10-20, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Rayjon Tucker added 19 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Trojans on the season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 75-61 on Jan. 5. Louisiana-Lafayette finishes out the regular season against Arkansas State on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com