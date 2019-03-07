LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cedric Russell had a career-high 34 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-72 on Thursday night.
Russell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line.
P.J. Hardy had 15 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (18-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Marcus Stroman added eight assists.
Nikola Maric had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (10-20, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Rayjon Tucker added 19 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
- UW QB commit Ethan Garbers set to join brother in Pac-12, and the trash talk has already begun
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Noah Dickerson, David Crisp lead way as Huskies need overtime to hold off Oregon State, 81-76 VIEW
The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-0 against the Trojans on the season. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 75-61 on Jan. 5. Louisiana-Lafayette finishes out the regular season against Arkansas State on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com