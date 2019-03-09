SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty in the 21st minute and Real Salt Lake held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday.
Rusnak fired his second goal of the season into the upper right corner, converting the penalty after Jakub Nerwinski brought down Corey Baird in the 18-yard box.
Nick Rimando made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (1-0-1).
The Whitecaps dropped to 0-2-0.
