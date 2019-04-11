SALFORD, England (AP) — New York City could soon have a rugby league team playing in English competitions.

Clubs from the second and third tiers of the English game have given their backing in principle for teams from New York and Ottawa, Canada, to enter England’s league system in 2020.

Representatives from both North American consortia made presentations at a meeting of the Rugby Football League on Thursday. They are looking to follow Toronto into the English league.

The RFL said a majority of the clubs from the second-tier Championship and the third-tier League 1 supported the proposal. New York and Ottawa would begin in League 1 under the proposals, which will continue in a consultation phase.

A final decision could be announced next month.

League officials say they are looking to tap into the broadcast market in North America.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports