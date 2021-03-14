DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Rozner of France holed a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Qatar Masters, moving him high enough in the world ranking to qualify for the World Golf Championship in Texas in two weeks.

Rozner was tied for the lead with Guido Migliozzi, who had closed with a 65 at Education City Golf Club, when his approach in the 18th left him far enough away that his best hope appeared to be two putts for par and a playoff.

Instead, he made the double-breaking putt for his second European Tour victory in just 29 events.

“It’s unreal,” Rozner said. “In my biggest dreams I couldn’t imagine anything like this happening. It’s probably the biggest putt of my career. Amazing.”

Darren Fichardt of South Africa and Gaganjeet Bhullar of India also made birdie on the 18th that allowed them to join Migliozzi in a tie for second.

This was the final week to qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in two weeks in Austin, Texas, which is for the top 64 available players from the world ranking. Rozner was at No. 99 going into the Qatar Masters. The victory puts him into the low 60s, depending on what happens at The Players Championship. But his spot is secure with at least two players, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, not playing.

Fichart, the 54-hole leader, closed with a 71 while Bhullar had a 69.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports