WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets, who improved to 24-22, went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-39 lead midway in the second quarter.

“They do a really good job of moving the ball,” Lopez said. “In transition, getting open 3’s. I thought we did a better job of guarding them in the second half, but it’s tough when they’re hitting 3’s. We definitely could have been more locked in. I think we all agree there.”

While Washington got within 98-95 with 4:12 to play, Charlotte pulled away to secure the win.

“We did it with our defense,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “I think we disrupted them fairly well on the defensive end.”

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.

Zeller credited Rozier, who had seven points in the final four minutes, for the win.

We have confidence in him, and I know he has confidence in himself,” Zeller said. “In the last few minutes, he makes big shots. He’s been a great leader for us all year.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Rozier was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for his play from March 22-28. “To be recognized in this league, you’ve got to win in this league,” Borrego said. … F Malik Monk missed his second game with a sore right foot.

Wizards: G Raul Neto was out with a bruised left rib. … F/C Daniel Gafford was out with a sprained right ankle that he injured in Monday’s game. He’ll be reevaluated in 10 days. … G Ish Smith, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12 with a right quadriceps injury and F Davis Bertans, who has missed six games with a strained right calf are improving. Coach Scott Brooks said, “They’re increasing their activities. Don’t know when they’ll be back.”

3-POINT BLUES

Washington shot just 10 of 37 (27%) from the 3-point line. Rookie Deni Avdija missed nine of his 10 attempts.

Missing so many rotation players, Brooks felt his team needed outside shooting.

“We needed to come up with a 3-point game tonight, and we didn’t,” he said.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Wizards: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

