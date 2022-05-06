BALTIMORE (AP) — Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of rainy weather.

The teams will try to make the game up Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader.

The weather could still be an issue Saturday night at Camden Yards when the Orioles and Royals will try again to play the first game of this series. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore in 2022.

Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start Friday night against Carlos Hernandez (0-1) of the Royals. That is now the matchup for Saturday.

Also Friday, the Orioles activated left-hander Logan Allen, who they’d claimed off waivers from Cleveland. Baltimore also announced that infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Norfolk after Thursday’s game.

