ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller dropped his appeal and started a five-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball after he hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox in the buttocks with a pitch last week.

Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Keller in the fourth inning last Wednesday. Two innings later, Keller hit Anderson.

Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings in Monday’s 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay and barring postponements would be eligible to return next Monday at home against the Rays.

Anderson and Renteria were suspended one game each.

