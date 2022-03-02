RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had 15 points as California Baptist defeated Chicago State 62-53 on Wednesday night.

Tre Armstrong had 12 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (16-14, 6-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and eight assists. Daniel Akin had eight rebounds.

Brandon Betson scored a season-high 24 points for the Cougars (7-23, 3-14). Jahsean Corbett added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Cougars. Chicago State defeated California Baptist 58-56 on Jan. 8.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com