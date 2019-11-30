ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — No. 8 Louisville handed top-ranked Oregon its first loss of the season, getting 18 points and 15 rebounds from Kylee Shook in a 72-62 victory Saturday in the Paradise Jam women’s tournament.

The Cardinals (8-0) claimed the tournament’s Island Division title.

Satou Sabally scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for the Ducks (6-1), who led by as many as 11 early before Louisville took control.

Minyon Moore added 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 13 for Oregon.

• No. 5 South Carolina beat No. 2 Baylor 74-59 for the Paradise Jam’s Reef Division title.

WSU women lose

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each and No. 17 Indiana pulled away from Washington State for a 78-44 victory at the Paradise Jam.

The Hoosiers (6-1) overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half.

Borislava Hristova scored 16 for the Cougars (4-3).

“We were a really tired team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I really am happy and proud with how the team came out and performed; it was everything we talked about wanting to be. But it was a perfect storm what we hit here. We did a great job of changing things at halftime … but we just can’t put the ball in the basket right now. We’ve got to figure that out.”

Zags women win

ESTERO, Fla. – Jenn Wirth scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Gonzaga to a 62-50 victory over Middle Tennessee at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Zags hit 10 of 14 shots and outscored the Raiders 25-10 in the third quarter.

Gonzaga will play Purdue (6-0) for the tournament title at 4:30 p.m. PT Sunday.

Katie Campbell had seven of her 10 points in the second quarter to help Gonzaga (5-1) take a 28-27 lead.

“We really wanted to go inside to the post players, and we hadn’t been able to do that very well in the first half,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “In the second half, we really focused on hammering it in to those guys.”

Other games

• Haley Jones scored 13 points as No. 3 Stanford beat 10th-ranked Mississippi State 67-62 in the Greater Victoria Invitational title game in Victoria, B.C.

• The No. 7 Oregon State women beat Liberty 68-55 in a Miami Thanksgiving Classic game.

Scott Rueck posted his 500th victory as a coach, including a 212-97 record at Oregon State. He was 288-88 at George Fox.

• Collin Welp, a former Seattle Prep standout, scored a career-high 31 points to help the UC Irvine men beat visiting Eastern Michigan 77-56.