MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Roundtree had 20 points as Central Michigan beat Kent State 84-74 on Tuesday night.

Rob Montgomery had 19 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan (18-8, 7-6 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Larry Austin Jr. added 17 points and 11 assists. Kevin McKay had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Philip Whittington had 18 points for the Golden Flashes (19-7, 8-5). Jaylin Walker added 14 points and seven rebounds. Antonio Williams had 13 points.

Central Michigan plays Ball State on the road on Saturday. Kent State takes on Buffalo on the road on Friday.

