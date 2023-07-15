The visiting Round Rock Express scored two runs in the 12th inning and went on to defeat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-3 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Jake Scheiner hit a three-run homer in the third inning for all of Tacoma’s runs.

Riley O’Brien pitched the ninth inning for Tacoma (44-45), trying to protect a 3-2 lead. But he gave up an RBI double to J.P. Martinez.

• Recently promoted prospect Gabriel Gonzalez hit a three-run homer but the host Everett AquaSox (43-40) lost 8-5 to the Hillsboro Hops.

Golf

• Former Husky Derek Berg (65) of PNW Golf Academy in Issaquah and Conner Robbins (61) of North Shore GC in Tacoma lead the 36th Rosauers Open Invitational after firing two rounds of 14-under 128 at Indian Canyon GC in Spokane.