LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colbey Ross had 26 points as Pepperdine topped San Francisco 89-72 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Saturday night.
Kessler Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (16-17). Eric Cooper Jr. added 13 points. Darnell Dunn had 12 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine.
Charles Minlend had 17 points for the Dons (21-10). Frankie Ferrari added 12 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds.
