ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had 15 points as ninth-seeded Iona easily defeated eighth-seeded Quinnipiac 72-48 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Tuesday.

Asante Gist had 12 points for Iona (9-5), which faces regular-season champion Siena in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Dwayne Koroma added 10 points. Nelly Junior Joseph had nine rebounds. Berrick JeanLouis tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

Savion Lewis had eight assists for the Bobcats (9-13), who had no player score more than seven points and shot 28%.

