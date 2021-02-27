SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colbey Ross scored 27 points as Pepperdine defeated San Diego 90-84 on Saturday.

Jan Zidek added 26 points and Kessler Edwards 18 points for the Waves (11-11, 7-6 West Coast Conference).

San Diego scored 55 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Yauhen Massalski scored a career-high 30 points for the Toreros (3-10, 2-7). Joey Calcaterra added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com