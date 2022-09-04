NICE, France (AP) — Nice added Ross Barkley to its roster on a free transfer from Chelsea, presenting its 12th recruit of the summer to fans on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old Barkley made 100 appearances for Chelsea and scored 12 goals following his switch from Everton in January 2018.

He joined Chelsea as one of English soccer’s most highly rated players but never established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley was presented to Nice fans ahead of the Riviera derby against Monaco.

