BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held 2-2 against Stuttgart in its third straight Bundesliga draw.

Serhou Guirassy scored an injury-time penalty for Stuttgart in another blow for Bayern ahead of its Champions League group-stage game against Barcelona on Tuesday. Bayern drew its previous league games against Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Rose takes Leipzig to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League after claiming a refreshing victory over Dortmund on his Leipzig debut. Rose steered Leipzig to what was just its second win in six Bundesliga games. Rose was appointed by Leipzig on Thursday to take over from the fired Domenico Tedesco.

Will Orban got Rose’s team off to a great start with a header after a corner in the sixth and Leipzig maintained its intensity until Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 with a brilliant strike from distance before the break.

Dortmund improved after the interval. Coach Edin Terzić increased the team’s offensive capability when he brought on Gio Reyna and Youssoufa Moukoko in the 59th. Justin Njinmah, another forward, followed 10 minutes later, shortly before Reyna set up Anthony Modeste for the team’s best chance in the 63rd.

But Amadou Haidara sealed Leipzig’s win in the 84th after Szoboszlai won the ball from Thomas Meunier and fed it to Timo Werner to set him up.

Bayern was unable to profit much from Dortmund’s slip, though it looked fine when Mathys Tel opened the scoring in the 36th. Alphonso Davies cut the ball back for the French teenager’s first Bundesliga goal.

Stuttgart’s Guirassy had an equalizer ruled out after the break through VAR for a foul by Chris Führich in the buildup. TV replays showed a slight tug on Joshua Kimmich’s shirt before Führich set up his teammate.

But Führich atoned by scoring in the 57th when Konstantinos Mavropanos intercepted Davies’ poor pass to play him through.

Then Jamal Musiala showed his skill with a sleight of foot to elude Atakan Karazor before sending the ball inside the left post on the hour-mark. It was the 19-year-old’s fourth goal in five league appearances.

VAR played a role again when Matthijs de Ligt was penalized in injury time. Guirassy stole a point for Stuttgart with the spot kick.

Also, Bayer Leverkusen came back to draw at Hertha Berlin 2-2, Hoffenheim enjoyed a 4-1 win over 10-man Mainz, and Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg team earned a 1-0 win at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schalke defeated winless Bochum 3-1 in their derby later Saturday, leaving the visitors with no points after six games and coach Thomas Reis under increasing pressure. It was promoted Schalke’s first win of the season.

