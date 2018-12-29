FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead Montana to an 86-73 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Jamar Akoh added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bobby Moorehead made three 3s and finished with 11 points, and Michael Oguine chipped in 10 points. Montana (8-4, 1-0) has won three of its last four games including an 85-74 victory at South Dakota State on Dec. 26 that snapped the Jackrabbits 26-game home winning streak.

Carlos Hines had 22 points to lead Northern Arizona (2-9, 0-1), which lost its eighth straight.

The Lumberjacks had a 10-point lead with 1:45 remaining in the first half before the Grizzlies cut the deficit to 41-40 at the break. Montana took the lead for good with 16:30 remaining. Rorie’s layup with 7:46 left stretched the Grizzlies’ lead to 71-60 and they led by double digits the rest of the way.