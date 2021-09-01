CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Sheets, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, hit a three-run homer off Max Kranick (1-3) with two out in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.

After the Pirates left the tying run stranded at first base, Sheets hit a solo shot off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. in the bottom of the eighth for his eighth homer of the season.

“I knew I could compete at the big league level and ran with that,” said Sheets, who was optioned to Charlotte on Aug. 9.

The Sox (78-56) won for the fifth time in six games are 22 games above .500 for the first time since Sept. 13, 2006 (84-62). The Pirates (48-85) have dropped four of five.

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (10-5) pitched five innings of five-hit ball. Rondon has allowed three runs while striking out 19 in his last 15 innings, covering three starts.

Advertising

“He gave us what he had,” manager Tony La Russa said.

Liam Hendriks bailed Ryan Tepera out of a jam in the eighth and earned his 31st save. Hendriks has converted all nine save chances in which he has pitched at least 1 1/3 innings.

Pirates right-fielder Cole Tucker, batting leadoff for the first time this season, snapped an 0-for-9 performance against left-handers this season by hitting a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

“It’s been a long work in progress,” said Tucker, who added a double in the eighth. “But to have momentum like that and have the gratification pop up is cool.”

But a throwing error by Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman on a potential inning-ending double play led to two runs in the bottom of the inning, capped by Leury Garcia’s double.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada hit an infield single in the fifth to extend his career-high hitting streak to 16 games. Catcher Yasmani Grandal collected two hits and is 9 for 17 (.529) in four games since returning from the 10-day injured list.

Advertising

Kranick was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game and started in place of Mitch Keller, so he could stay on his regular schedule, manager Derek Shelton said.

The Pirates set a modern major league record by playing their 175 consecutive game without being charged with a passed ball, surpassing the previous mark set by the Montreal Expos from June 10, 1978, to June 26, 1979, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

CELEBRATING HISTORY

Members of the Pirates’ traveling party wore T-shirts commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first all-minority lineup.

“I think the coolest part is when (former manager) Danny Murtaugh put it together, he had no thought of it,” Shelton said. “That’s how we should think about it and not think where they’re from.”

ROSTER ADDITIONS

Pirates: In addition to Kranick, RHP Shelby Miller was promoted from Indianapolis. Shelton said Miller will be used primarily in relief.

White Sox: RHP Matt Foster and INF Romy Gonzalez also were added to the roster. INF/OF Jake Lamb was designated for assignment.

Advertising

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (right hand bruise) threw and fielded grounders prior to Wednesday’s game and was listed as day to day. Hayes could resume swinging a bat if the swelling subsides. … RHP JT Brubaker (right thumb bruise) threw his second bullpen session. … LHP Dillon Peters (lower back strain) resumed playing catch and could throw off a mound soon.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29, because of left hamstring tightness. “I’d be careful guaranteeing he’ll be back in 10 days,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I know that’s the expectation because he’s improved since Day 1 and he’s getting better. If you look forward and he keeps improving and he gets a chance to work out before the 10 days are up, there’s no guarantee.” … RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring tightness) will miss his next start Tuesday at Oakland. Giolito is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday that could determine whether he will return against the Red Sox on Sept. 10-12. “It’s something you pay attention to, but it’s optimistic we’ll get him back sooner rather than later,” La Russa said. … OF Billy Hamilton returned from his rehab assignment at Charlotte and was activated from the IL.

NEXT UP

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.75) will face the Cubs on Thursday night. Keller was tagged for seven runs in 5 1/3 innings but received a no-decision in an 11-7 win over the Cardinals.

White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 5.00) will take the mound Friday night at Kansas City. Keuchel was tagged for six runs on seven hits in one-plus inning Aug. 27 but left with no decision in a 17-13 win over the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports