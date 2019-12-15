MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is back to his imperious best.

The Juventus forward scored twice on Sunday to help the Bianconeri to a 3-1 win over Udinese in Serie A. Leonardo Bonucci scored the other goal.

Ronaldo also hit the post late on.

It was the fourth successive match Ronaldo has scored in, with the Portugal international having a fantastic month after not scoring in the whole of November.

The result moved Juventus back to the top of the table, a point above Inter Milan, which was playing at Fiorentina later.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri started Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo.

It took just nine minutes for Juventus to open the scoring as Dybala chested down Bonucci’s pass from his own half and flicked the ball on for Ronaldo to fire into the bottom right corner.

Despite a number of chances it took Juventus until the 37th minute to double its tally when Ronaldo drove home Higuain’s through-ball.

Advertising

Bonucci headed in the third on the stroke of halftime.

Udinese scored a stoppage-time consolation through Ignacio Pussetto.

OTHER MATCHES

Hellas Verona fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Torino.

Torino was 3-0 up after an hour but all three Verona substitutes scored in a 15-minute spell to secure an improbable point.

Atalanta was surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Bologna, which had defender Danilo sent off two minutes from time.

Atalanta remained sixth but could find itself further behind the Champions League spots if Roma beats Spal later or Cagliari wins at home to Lazio on Monday.

Rafael Leao hit the woodwork twice late on but AC Milan drew 0-0 against Sassuolo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports