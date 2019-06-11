ROME (AP) — Paulo Fonseca has been hired as coach by Roma from Shakhtar Donetsk to try leading the club back into the Champions League.

Roma said the Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

Fonseca has “a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans,” the Italian club’s American president, Jim Pallotta, said in a statement.

Roma placed sixth in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired in March, the day after the team was eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 by Porto. Claudio Ranieri took over as interim coach.

Fonseca led Shakhtar to three straight league and cup doubles in Ukraine and leaves behind a spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

Roma starts in the Europa League qualifying rounds on July 25.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Fonseca said: “I love to be here in Shakhtar, but I’m ambitious. I want to work in the best European leagues.”

Advertising

Fonseca made his name leading unheralded Pacos de Ferreira to third place in the Portuguese league in 2013. He left to join champion Porto before Pacos lost in the next season’s Champions League qualifying playoffs.

The Mozambique-born coach is known for taking a relaxed approach with his players.

After Shakhtar beat Manchester City 2-1 in a Champions League group stage game in December 2017, he dressed up as Zorro to celebrate in a bet with a club director.

“I like to joke with my players. I like to smile with them,” he told The AP. “Life is too good to be so serious and sometimes we have to break walls with jokes.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports