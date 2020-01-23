BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Roland had 26 points as Northeastern routed Drexel 85-52 on Thursday night.

Bolden Brace had 17 points for Northeastern (11-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

Northeastern dominated the first half and led 49-17 at the break. The Dragons’ 17 first-half points were a season low for the team.

James Butler had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (12-9, 5-3). Coletrane Washington added 11 points.

Camren Wynter, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dragons, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Northeastern plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Drexel matches up against Hofstra on the road on Saturday.

