SUANCES, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Primoz Roglic retook the red leader’s jersey of the Spanish Vuelta from Richard Carapaz after winning his third stage with an uphill sprint finish in Stage 10 on Friday.

Roglic worked his way toward the front of the peloton before striking out on the final meters of the slight ascent to the finish line to win the mostly flat 185-kilometer (115-mile) ride bordering the Cantabrian coast in northern Spain.

The Jumbo-Visma leader pulled level with the same overall time as Carapaz. He started the stage 13 seconds behind Carapaz, who rides for Ineos.

It looked like a day for the title contenders to avoid trouble and let the sprinters vie for victory. Instead, Roglic surprised Carapaz and the rest.

“It is never easy to win, but I had the legs,” Rogic said. “It doesn’t really change for our team. We just have to keep the momentum.”

Roglic lost the Tour de France on the penultimate stage last month. But the former ski jumper is showing no signs that the devastating defeat has affected his competitive spirit. He led the Vuelta for the first five stages before Carapaz went in front to set up a two-man challenge.

“The finale was very nervous. A lot of teams we’re interested in being at the front,” Carapaz said. “The team again did a great job in the finale, but Roglic was too strong today.”

A breakaway of four riders opened up a 12-minute lead on Friday, before it was reeled in by the group.

Dan Martin is third at 25 seconds back overall.

Saturday’s 11th stage is a 170-kilometer (105-mile) ride up four category-one climbs including a summit finish on the Alto de la Farrapona.

