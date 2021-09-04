MOS, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has only the decisive stage’s time trial standing in the way of his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after finishing the rugged 20th stage runner-up to Clement Champoussin on Saturday.

Roglic leads Enric Mas by 2 1/2 minutes heading to Sunday’s time trial over 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to the medieval city of Santiago de Compostela, destination of the St. James Way pilgrimage trail.

Roglic is favored to hold onto his commanding lead, despite his bad memories from the 2020 Tour de France, where he lost the yellow jersey on a decisive time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic won the time trial gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta’s first time trial on its opening stage. Mas, however, is a pure climber. The Spaniard has said a podium finish would be a good result for his Movistar team.

Champoussin claimed the difficult 202-kilometer (125-mile) ride in Spain’s northwest from Sanxenxo to Mos in 5 hours, 21 minutes, 50 seconds. The French rider for AG2R blew past Roglic, Mas and two other riders who were caught off guard with less than two kilometers left on the final ascent.

It was Champoussin’s first win at a major race.

Ineos set a hard pace through the middle of the route over green hills on the northwest coast with views of the Atlantic below. An attack by Adam Yates on the category-one Alto de Mougás shattered what was left of the peloton, leaving Roglic with a Jumbo-Visma teammate.

But Roglic needed no help to resist the attacks by Yates and Mas over the final stretch.

Mas’ Movistar teammate, Miguel Ángel López, however, cracked during the Yates attack and saw his hold on third place overall crumble. After struggling for a long period while the difference grew, the Colombian got off his bike and withdrew from the race.

Jack Haig moved into third overall at 4:48 behind Roglic. Yates was fourth at 5:48. Egan Bernal was sixth, but more than 11 minutes back.

