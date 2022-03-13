NICE, France (AP) — Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while British rider Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage on Sunday after a fierce attack.

Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled, before standout teammate Wout van Aert, a specialist in classics, helped the Slovenian catch up enough for overall victory.

The 32-year-old Roglic, who has won the past three Spanish Vueltas but narrowly lost out in the 2020 Tour de France, finished 29 seconds ahead of Yates overall.

Roglic celebrated with his young son on the podium.

Colombian rider Daniel Martinez finished 2 minutes, 37 seconds behind Roglic in third spot overall.

Yates completed the eighth stage, a 116-kilometer (72-mile) route around the southern city of Nice, in a second under 2 hours, 53 minutes.

Van Aert and Roglic were both nine seconds behind him.

