PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings and Jesús Aguilar had three more hits to lead the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Rogers (5-2) has been one of the top rookies in the National League. He allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series.

After going 9 for 17 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series, Aguilar is batting .362 on the road this season. He has reached base safely in all 18 games away from home and has a hit in 17 of those 18 games.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

The Marlins opened the scoring in the third when Magneuris Sierra doubled and scored on Rojas’ single.

Arizona tied it in the fifth when Tim Locastro led off with a ground-rule double into the pool in right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pavin Smith.

Miami regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Brian Anderson.

The Marlins tacked on three in the seventh. Kelly was pulled after a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper. Chris Devenski gave up a double to Rojas and then three straight RBI singles, to Aguilar, Dickerson and Duvall.

Dylan Floro, Anthony Bender and Anthony Bass each threw a scoreless inning of relief to help secure the victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B Asdrúbal Cabrera had to be helped off the field with a strained right hamstring in the sixth inning after he stole second base. … Taylor Widener (groin) tossed 3 1/3 innings in a simulated game. Next, the 26-year-old right-hander will throw a bullpen Saturday, then have at least one rehab outing after that. He was placed on the injured list April 28. … Ketel Marte (right hamstring) took some simulated at-bats and felt good. He is going to play four innings in center field in a simulated game Friday at Salt River Fields. He has been out since April 8.

Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. and catcher Jorge Alfaro are rehabbing left hamstring strains with Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Miami, on a 10-day road trip, travels to Los Angeles for a weekend series with the Dodgers. RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA) will pitch Friday for the Marlins against Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62).

The Diamondbacks continue their seven-game homestand when they face Washington on Friday. RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will take the mound against former Arizona ace Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33).

