LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58.

Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” Mayweather said. “Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world.”

Mayweather, whose nickname was the “Black Mamba,” held titles at 130 and 140 pounds in a pro career that spanned 72 fights. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, he fought such names as Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker and was 59-13 with 35 knockouts in an 18-year career that began in 1981.

Mayweather was a colorful figure in the boxing world, winning titles but gaining more notoriety later as a trainer for his nephew. He was in the corner for some of Floyd Mayweather’s biggest fights.

Last week, Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s children, was found dead in her car in front of her house in Valencia, California.