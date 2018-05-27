It was the third straight win for the Rainiers, who are a season-best three games over .500.
Roenis Elias threw a gem as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers thumped the Las Vegas 51s 10-4 on Sunday afternoon.
Elias threw 62/3 innings of one hit ball, striking out three and walking three.
Jayson Werth was 3 for 4 with four RBI. He hit two doubles. Seth Mejias-Brown was 3 for 4 with a homer, two walks and two RBI.
The Rainiers drew nine walks to go with 16 hits.
