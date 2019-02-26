GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Celtic has given Brendan Rodgers permission to talk to Leicester about the English Premier League club’s managerial vacancy.
Leicester fired Claude Puel on Sunday and Celtic said on Tuesday it was approached about Rodgers.
In a statement, Celtic says, “Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”
Rodgers has been at Celtic since 2016 after a three-year spell leading Liverpool, including a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2014.
___
