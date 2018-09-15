GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken part in practice for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury.

Rodgers was a participant in practice on Saturday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on rehab ahead of this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fridays are a rest and recovery day. The Packers usually hold a light practice on Saturdays.

Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week’s season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.

Rodgers is listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Mike McCarthy has said the two-time MVP quarterback would be evaluated on a daily basis.

