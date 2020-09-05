LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Nolan Arenado and Josh Fuentes delivered clutch ninth-inning RBI hits in a big win for the Colorado Rockies, they were thrilled to find videos of the celebrations at home awaiting them on their phones in the clubhouse.

Although the families of the Rockies’ slugging Orange County cousins couldn’t make the short trip to Dodger Stadium, they still showed up in digital form — and it made a key victory even more special.

“I had all my family watching the game, and they’re sending me videos of them all going crazy,” Fuentes said. “I was happy to see (Arenado) smile, and see us winning the game. It was nice to come together and give them an Arenado family one-two punch.”

Arenado drove in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Fuentes added a two-run double and the Rockies snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Saturday night.

Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled and scored two runs as Colorado won for just the second time in its last 19 games at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies had lost 24 of their last 28 meetings overall with their powerhouse NL West rivals before they rallied late against the Dodgers’ vaunted bullpen.

“We haven’t won here, and yesterday was such a tough game,” Arenado said, referring to the Dodgers’ late comeback for a 10-6 win Friday. “To see us come back from yesterday and get a win is huge. … You could make the argument that the game yesterday kind of put us into the ground, but we came back today fighting.”

Mookie Betts had two hits for the major league-leading Dodgers (30-11), who lost for only the fourth time in 23 games. Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium, its longest since 2017, also ended.

The Rockies jumped all over Blake Treinen (3-2), who had allowed an earned run in just two of his 17 appearances this season. Raimel Tapia, Trevor Story and Arenado opened the ninth with consecutive opposite-field singles to chase the right-hander, with Arenado delivering his first hit all year against his favorite childhood team.

“They’re good hitters and I should have executed better,” Treinen said. “To end up losing because of my performance in the ninth is pretty frustrating. We’ve won a lot, but losing? It (stinks), and I hate being a reason for it.”

Fuentes then connected for a bases-loaded double off Alex Wood, setting off another wild celebration in the visitors’ dugout. Manager Bud Black thinks the win could be a catalyst for the Rockies, who had lost 17 of 24.

“A lot of things have gone wrong over the last couple of years here, but the fire in the guys has never stopped,” Black said. “We’ve played these guys tough over the years. We’ve lost some heartbreaking games that could have gone either way. Hopefully the tide is turning for us.”

Yency Almonte (2-0) pitched the eighth, and Daniel Bard earned his fifth save.

Blackmon put the Rockies up 2-0 in the fourth with his fifth homer, pulling a full-count splitter from Tony Gonsolin just inside the pole in right field. Blackmon had been in a 4-for-32 skid since his last multi-hit game, which was also at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23.

Blackmon went 2 for 2 against Gonsolin, while the rest of the Rockies went 1 for 19.

The Dodgers still evened it in the fifth. Betts drove in rookie Gavin Lux with a two-out single and then scored standing up from first on Corey Seager’s double to the gap, leaning against the home plate netting to catch his breath after the sprint.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts credited the Rockies’ sluggers for deciding it.

“You always feel good about our guys,” Roberts said. “It was a well-played game, a well-pitched game both sides.”

GOOD STARTS

Gonsolin pitched six innings of three-hit ball with a career high-tying eight strikeouts for the Dodgers in his first start since they officially gave him a rotation spot by trading Ross Stripling to Toronto.

Gonsolin had been outstanding in limited action this season, allowing just one earned run over four spot starts while going up and down from Los Angeles’ alternate training site. He allowed one more earned run against the Rockies, boosting his ERA all the way to 0.76.

Germán Márquez matched Gonsolin for Colorado, yielding five hits and three walks with two runs and three strikeouts over seven gritty innings.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Márquez got a big save in the fourth from right fielder Sam Hilliard, who leaped high at the wall to rob Cody Bellinger of a homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF David Dahl returned to the team and took batting practice. He’s been out since Aug. 17 with back soreness. … RHP Wade Davis threw in the bullpen. He hasn’t pitched since July because of a strained right shoulder.

Dodgers: Roberts doesn’t know when the team will reactivate 3B Justin Turner, who is eligible to return from a strained hamstring Monday. Turner is slowly returning to all baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Julio Urías (3-0, 3.27 ERA) goes for his second win on the Dodgers’ homestand in the series finale. Colorado rookie Ryan Castellani (1-2, 4.81 ERA) gets his first career start against Los Angeles after pitching in relief last Wednesday.

