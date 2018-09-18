LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado slugger Trevor Story has inflammation in his right elbow, but there’s no structural damage and the Rockies are hopeful he can return to the lineup in a few days.
The All-Star shortstop tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.
Rockies manager Bud Black says tests on Tuesday produced “good results.” He says Story has soreness around his joint, but his ligament appears to be in good shape.
Black says Story experiences some stress when he swings and throws, but if the inflammation goes down he should be playing again in a few days.
Colorado began Tuesday a half-game behind the NL West-leading Dodgers.
Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports