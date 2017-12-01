NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado closer Greg Holland has been voted NL Comeback Player of the Year and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas has been selected AL Comeback Player of the Year.
After missing the 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Holland was 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 41 saves. The 32-year-old right-hander tied with Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-most in the major leagues, six behind Tampa Bay’s Alex Colome.
Moustakas hit .272 with a career-high 38 homers and 85 RBIs in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The season-ending surgery happened when he collided with teammate Alex Gordon chasing a foul popup on May 22, 2016.
Holland and Moustakas became free agents after the World Series.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Analysis: Examining Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril and Malik McDowell's futures with the Seahawks
Major League Baseball announced the winners Friday. The awards, which began in 2005, are voted on by the 30 team beat writers from MLB.com.
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball