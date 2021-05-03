DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have appointed Bill Schmidt as their interim general manager after parting ways with Jeff Bridich.

Schmidt has been with the team for nearly 22 years and has been in his current role of vice president of scouting since Jan. 2, 2007. Schmidt also was a scout for Cleveland, the New York Yankees, Cincinnati and the Major League Baseball scouting bureau.

Colorado plans to begin a search for a permanent general manager following the postseason.

Schmidt takes over for Bridich, who recently stepped away as part of an agreement with the team. Schmidt will be in charge of the team’s baseball operations.

“After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM,” team President Greg Feasel said in a statement Monday. “Bill’s experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role.”

The Rockies announced April 26 that Bridich was stepping away. He was in his seventh season as the team’s GM. The decision ended a tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that culminated with the All-Star third baseman’s offseason trade to St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports