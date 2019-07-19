NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star outfielder David Dahl was a late scratch by the Colorado Rockies for a series opener Friday night against the New York Yankees due to a bruised left foot.

Dahl fouled a ball off his foot during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He was initially in Colorado’s lineup Friday, and manager Bud Black said about two hours before first pitch that Dahl was fine.

The Rockies scratched the 25-year-old about an hour later. Dahl was replaced in left field by Garrett Hampson.

Dahl is batting .303 with 13 homers and an .874 OPS.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports