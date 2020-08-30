DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations.

As part of the deal Sunday, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.

The 30-year-old Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles. He has 19 strikeouts and two walks.

Givens was a second-round pick by Baltimore in 2009. Over his career, he has a 20-17 mark with a 3.32 ERA.

Nevin, 23, has hit .286 with 36 homers and 193 RBIs in parts of five minor league seasons. He hit .251 for the Double-A Hartford last season. He’s the son of Phil Nevin, who spent a dozen seasons in the big leagues.

The 23-year-old Vavra was a third-round pick by Colorado in 2018. He was the South Atlantic League MVP with Class A Asheville last season after hitting .318 with 10 homers and 52 RBIs.

