MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Dequan Finn rushed for 106 yards, including a 70-yard burst on a draw play, and Toledo edged away from Ball State 22-12 in a Mid-America Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Rockets (2-2, 1-0) grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State (1-3, 0-1) to four Jacob Lewis field goals .

Toledo took a 7-3 lead when Carter Bradley hooked up with Devin Maddox on a 69-yard touchdown pass. Finn’s 70-yard scamper made it 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter.

Ball State used a series of seven laterals on the final play of the game, but the wild play went from the goal line to the 20 and back before Corey Stewart was tackled in the end zone for a Rockets safety.

Christian Albright passed for 190 yards for the Cardinals but was sacked four times. Justin Hall had 97 yards receiving.

