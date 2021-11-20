SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Toni Rocak had 23 points as UC San Diego beat Sacramento State 71-56 on Saturday night.

Rocak also committed eight turnovers.

Bryce Pope had 17 points for UC San Diego (4-0), which earned its fourth consecutive victory to open the season. Jace Roquemore added 14 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Fowler had 17 points for the Hornets (2-2). Zach Chappell added 16 points and six rebounds.

