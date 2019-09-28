CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Robison and Malcolm Davidson each accounted for two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled to a 45-27 victory over Charlotte on Saturday in a Conference USA opener.

Robison was 20-of-27 passing for 312 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. Davidson, a freshman, added a career-high 83 yards rushing that included two touchdown runs. Harrison Bryant had six receptions for 96 yards for Florida Atlantic (3-2, 1-0). Meiko Dotson had two interceptions.

Chris Reynolds was 15 of 28 for 208 yards passing with three touchdown passes, but threw two of Charlotte’s (2-3, 0-1) three interceptions.

Deangelo Antoine’s only carry, a 66-yarder on FAU’s first play from scrimmage, set up Larry McCammon III’s 3-yard TD run on the next play and the Owls never trailed. Bryant’s 57-yard catch led to Davidson’s second TD, a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter.