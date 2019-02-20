NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 23 points as New Orleans easily defeated Southeastern Louisiana 89-68 on Wednesday night.
Robinson made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Jorge Rosa had 18 points for New Orleans (15-10, 10-4 Southland Conference). Scott Plaisance added 15 points. Jahmel Myers had 11 points for the home team.
Moses Greenwood had 26 points for the Lions (13-14, 9-5), whose five-game winning streak came to end. Marlain Veal added 11 points. Pape Diop had seven rebounds.
New Orleans matches up against McNeese State on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana faces Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday.
