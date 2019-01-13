ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Caliya Robinson had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two of her six blocks in a critical last-minute possession on Sunday and Georgia defeated No. 13 Tennessee 66-62, giving the Lady Vols a three-game losing streak for the first time in 33 years.

Tennessee, which had never lost three-straight Southeastern Conference games, lost to Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia by a total of eight points. The first two games were at home, the first time they lost consecutive home games since December 1996.

With the Bulldogs leading 63-62, Robinson blocked Evina Westbrook’s layup attempt with 19.6 seconds remaining and then she blocked Rennia Davis’ short jumper with one second on the shot clock.

Tennessee couldn’t get a shot off before the shot clock expired. The Lady Vols had to foul twice to get Jenna Staiti, a 55-percent free-throw shooter, to the foul line, where she made both with 8.5 seconds remaining.

Meme Jackson put up a 3-pointer from the right corner with Robinson rebounding the airball. She was fouled with a second to go and iced the game with a free throw.

Gabby Connally added 13 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1) and Staiti and Taja Cole both had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Westbrook scored 23 points for Tennessee (12-4, 1-3), which had a 17-point lead late in the first half. The Lady Vols shot 24 percent in the second half and went 9 of 18 from the foul line — 3 of 10 in the fourth quarter.

In February of 1986, Tennessee lost at Mississippi and at home to Auburn and Louisiana Tech.