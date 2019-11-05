NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 22 points as New Orleans romped past Spring Hill 114-58 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Damion Rosser and Amari Haynes each added 14 points for New Orleans. Gerrale Gates had 13 points and seven rebounds.

It was the most points scored by New Orleans at Lakefront Arena.

Jordan McIllwain had 16 points for the Badgers. He also had nine turnovers. Gresyn Rogers added 13 points. Chase Shellman had eight rebounds.

New Orleans plays Butler on the road on Saturday.

