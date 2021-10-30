KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, Maine rushed for 264 yards, and the Black Bears rolled past Rhode Island 45-24 on Saturday.

Robertson fired 31 yards to Devin Young and 22 yards to Andre Miller top help stake Maine to a 24-3 lead after a half.

Kasim Hill threw a pair of third quarter touchdown passes to bring the Rams within 24-16 but Robertson answered with a 28-yard strike to Daniel Rymer and added a 13-yard toss to Shawn Bowman before Freddie Brock added an 18-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Robertson was 18 of 37 for 264 yards and had a pass picked off to lead Maine (4-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Brock added 140 yards on 20 carries.

Hill was 11 of 20 for 177 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rhode Island (5-3, 3-3). Paul Woods had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

