SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Portland defeated Southeast Missouri 74-68 at the Incarnate Word tournament on Saturday.

Robertson also had five assists and no turnovers in his second double-double this season.

Moses Wood had 16 points for Portland (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Chris Austin added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 19 points for the Redhawks (3-3). Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Chris Harris had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

